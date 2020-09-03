September 5, 2020

Obituaries – 9/03/2020

By Obituaries

Published 11:06 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

Stanley Robinson

Stanley “Stan” Robinson, 78, of Pedro, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Felicity, Ohio.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Kenny Klaiber officiating. Burial will follow in Slabfork Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850. Visitation for family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home and Sunday noon until time of the service.

To offer the Robinson family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

Geneva Meadows

Geneva Ellen Meadows, 78, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.

The family has entrusted her care to the Taylor Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

 

William Stapleton

William “Bill” Stapleton, 45, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

 

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Sturgill Stapleton.

 

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Hecla Cemetery in Ironton.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

 

 

Mike Wheeler

Mike Wheeler, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

 

No services will be held.

 

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

 

