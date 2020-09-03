Chesapeake sets council meeting for Sept. 8
The Chesapeake village council will host their regular meeting for the month on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The council typically meets on the first Monday of the month, but, as that date falls on the Labor holiday this year, the meeting was moved ahead one day.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. for village hall, but may be moved outside to accommodate social distancing, depending on turnout.
