Lawrence County ranks 19 among Ohio’s 88 counties for COVID-19 cases

Lawrence County has dropped out of the top ten of counties with the most COVID-19 cases.

This week, the county was at 19 on the list of 88 Ohio counties. The case count was from Aug. 17-30 with 104.3 cases per 100,000 people. The county had 62 cases in that period. The population of the county is 59,463.

Last week, the county was ninth on the list with 127.8 cases per 100,000 people and there were 76 cases between Aug. 11–Aug. 24.

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported its 491st positive case of COVID-19 since the first was reported on March 25. 365 people are out of isolation, the health department is monitoring 126 cases, 19 probable cases and one suspected case. Six people are hospitalized, one person is in the intensive care unit.

Fourteen new cases, including one child, were reported Wednesday with six of those cases being male and eight being female. The ages range from ages 3-96.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remain at 14.