Ironton Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Superintendent says schools, buses have been deep sanitized

Ironton schools opened last week and on Monday, there was a case of COVID-19 reported at the middle school.

The announcement was made on Facebook that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We hope for a successful recovery for our IMS student,” Ironton City Schools superintendent Joseph Geletka wrote.

Ironton Middle School principal Toby Schreck said they have been social distancing, using masks and other prevention measures.

“We followed everything that we could and believe, at this point, it is just an isolated case and hope that the student all the best health,” he said.

Geletka emphasized that the classrooms, common areas and buses had been deeply sanitized and that “students and staff have been dutiful in adhering to facial covering protocols and social distancing mitigations strategies. It has been determined that the level of exposure, less than six feet for more than 15 minutes, has not been violated in this situation.”

Geletka advised parents to monitor the student’s health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and to contact their primary care physician if symptoms develop.

Geletka said Ironton Middle School is monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as needed.