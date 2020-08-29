Vikings run past Rebels, 44-6

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WILLOW WOOD — The numbers suggested the Symmes Valley Vikings played well.

Vikings’ head coach Rusty Webb said the numbers were right.

Symmes Valley opened the season on Friday with a 44-6 win over the South Gallia Rebels as the offense racked up 435 total yards with 415 coming on the ground.

“When you run for 400 yards, your backs are blocking for each other and the offensive line played well. They were moving people,” said Webb.

“Luke (Leith) threw the ball well. It was a good team game. You can tell we had some experience.”

Josh Ferguson ran seven times for 154 yards and two touchdowns while quarterback Luke Leith carried 11 times for 135 yards and was 1-for-3 passing for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Sam McCleese added 52 yards on four carries and Ethan Patterson had 36 yards on six attempts and a score.

The Vikings’ defense held the Rebels to just 156 total yards of total offense including minus-9 yards passing. Defensive back Ethan Patterson had the game’s only interception.

“They’re a perimeter team. They like to run outside. Our defensive line did a good job. Our defensive ends Eli Patterson and Levi Niece kept everything contained well. Ethan Patterson played the ball well. He was very disciplined,” said Webb.

The Vikings jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

Ferguson ran 20 yards for a score and Gavan Yates kicked the conversion. Leith then went 6 yards for the next touchdown and it was 13-0.

Symmes Valley put the game out of reach with four scores in the second quarter.

Grayson Walsh caught a 20-yard TD pass from Leith for the first score of the quarter.

Leith then kept the ball and scampered 53 yards for a touchdown.

The next two touchdowns came on a 12-yard run by Ethan Patterson and Ferguson broke free on a 71-yard scoring gallop.

Each team got a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Tristan Saber caught a 5-yard pass from Noah Cremeans on a fourth-and-4 play for the Rebels.

Levi Ross had a 15-yard TD run for the Vikings to cap the scoring.

Symmes Valley travels to Green next Friday.

South Gallia 0 0 0 6 = 6

Sym. Valley 13 24 0 7 = 44

First Quarter

SV – Josh Ferguson 20 run (Gavan Yates kick)

SV – Luke Leith 6 run (kick failed)

Second Quarter

SV – Grayson Walsh 20 pass from Luke Leith (kick failed)

SV – Luke Leith 53 run (kick failed)

SV – Ethan Patterson 12 run (kick failed)

SV – Josh Ferguson 71 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

SG – Tristan Saber 5 pass from Noah Cremeans (run failed)

SV – Levi Ross 15 run (Gavan Yates kick)

——

SG SV

First downs 6 19

Rushes-yards 29-165 40-415

Passing yards -9 20

Total yards 156 435

Cmp-Att-Int 3-5-1 1-4-0

Fumbles-lost 3-2 3-0

Penalties-yards 2-20 7-59

Punts-average 4-26.75 1-36.0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — South Gallia: E.J. Siders 7-50, Tristan Saber 6-40, Noah Cremeans 48; Symmes Valley: Josh Ferguson 7-154, Luke Leith 11-135, Derek Crum 2-8, Ethan Patterson 6-36, Levi Niece 2-8, Grayson Walsh 1-0, Sam McCleese 4-52, Alec Beckett 2-0, Levi Ross 3-19, Gary Combs 1-0.

PASSING — South Gallia: Noah Cremeans 1-3-1 5, Tristan Saber 2-2-0 minus 14; Symmes Valley: Luke Leith 1-30 20, Alec Beckett 0-1-0.

RECEIVING — South Gallia: Tristan Saber 1-5; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 1-20.