Suarez, Winker key Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Friday night.

Suárez went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, taking another step forward after slumping for much of the season. Winker had two hits and scored twice.

Mahle (1-1) shook off a slow start on his way to 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched shutout ball after surrendering solo drives by Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first.

NL Central-leading Chicago dropped its third consecutive game. Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.

Cincinnati went ahead to stay with two runs in the fourth. Winker hit a tying drive for his ninth homer, and Matt Davidson made it 3-2 with an RBI single against Kyle Hendricks (3-4).

Suárez added a two-run single with two out in the fifth, and Freddy Galvis hit an opposite-field drive to right on Kyle Ryan’s first pitch of eighth for his sixth homer.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Reds 6, Cubs 5

Chicago (NL) Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Happ cf 4 0 1 0 Akiyama cf 5 0 0 0

Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0

Báez ss 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 4 2 2 1

Schwarber lf 4 2 2 1 Suárez 3b 3 2 3 3

Contreras dh 4 1 1 2 Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0

Heyward rf 2 1 1 1 Davidson dh 4 0 1 1

Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 4 1 2 1

Caratini c 4 0 0 0 Garcia ss 4 0 1 0

Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0

Hoerner ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 36 6 11 6

Chicago 200 000 003 — 5

Cincinnati 010 220 01x — 6

E–Bote (4), Moustakas (1). DP–Chicago 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Chicago 3, Cincinnati 7. 2B–Suárez (3), Winker (6). HR–Rizzo (6), Schwarber (7), Contreras (4), Heyward (3), Suárez (7), Winker (9), Galvis (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago (NL)

Hendricks L,3-4 6 10 5 5 0 6

Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1

Ryan 1 1 1 1 0 0

Cincinnati

Mahle W,1-1 6 2-3 2 2 2 2 11

Garrett H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Stephenson 1-3 3 3 3 0 1

Iglesias S,4-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Dan Bellino; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T–2:57.