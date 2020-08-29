SOMC, Red Cross host Blood Drive at LIFE Center

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Sept. 8 in the gym of the Portsmouth LIFE Center. The drive will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling Bev Meadows at 740-356-8670 or Kayla Groh at 740-356-8223. It is also possible to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org, then entering “SOMC.”

Donors are requested to bring a photo ID or donor card. To expedite the donation process, donors can text BLOODAPP to 90999 to download the ARC app to earn the RapidPass.

Those who donate may also receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks while supplies last. SOMC’s Portsmouth LIFE Center is located at 1202 18th St. in Portsmouth.