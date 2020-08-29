Lady Hornets drop volleyball season opener to New Boston
Jim Walker
COAL GROVE — What seemed to be a good start took a wrong turn.
The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began the first game of the volleyball season well only to watch the New Boston Lady Tigers go one to post a 4-1 win on Wednesday.
New Boston won the first set 25-17 but the Lady Hornets stormed back to win 25-13.
However, the Lady Tigers won the next two sets 25-15, 25-18, to win the game.
Addi Dillow had 9 points and 14 kills to lead the Lady Hornets. Emily Carpenter led the team with 11 points.
Kaleigh Murphy had 10 kills while Gracie Damron added 5 kills and 3 blocks.
