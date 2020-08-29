Lady Dragons edge Lady Hornets in OVC battle

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — It was supposed to be a volleyball game. It seemed more like a boxing match.

With the Fairland Lady Dragons and Coal Grove Lady Hornets trading hits, Fairland rallied in the two final sets to edge Coal Grove 3-2 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“Both teams played well and hustled after every play. It just came down to who hit the ball more and tonight it was Fairland,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Trish Damron.

“We know what to work on and will be ready the next time we play them.”

Coal Grove won the first set 25-14 and then Fairland won 25-20 to tie the game.

Coal Grove went back on top with a 25-21 win but the Lady Dragons tied the game with a 25-17 win and then took the tiebreaker 15-11.

Gracie Damron scored 12 points, Jaidyn Griffith 11 points and Emily Carpenter added 9 more to pace Coal Grove.

Addi Dillow had a dominating game at the net with 24 kills and Kaleigh Murphy added eight more kills.