Editorial: Action needed on water

Last week, the village of South Point hosted an information session, in which they reviewed an analysis of water usage by residents.

The study came about after village administrator Russ McDonald reported to council that the amount of water being pumped in South Point was not sustainable and that changes needed to be made.

The village is one of the few municipalities of its size that does not use metered water and the Rural Community Assistance Program, who did the study, said this had led to a disincentive to conserve water.

The mayor and council members shared stories of wasteful use in the village, including those of residents who aren’t fixing leaks at home.

In the past, the mayor and council said they would oppose the use of meters as a revenue generator, however, the high usage of water is a different matter and may lead to the need for them.

It is a good thing that all options are being put on the table and that the village is focused on saving a water system and making it sustainable for future generations.