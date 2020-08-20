Lawrence County students named to attorney general’s Teen Ambassador Board

Staff report

COLUMBUS — Four students from Lawrence County were named by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to his office’s Teen Ambassador Board on Wednesday.

Brea Belville, of Symmes Valley High School, Meredith Humphreys, of Ironton High School, Alexander Davies, of the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, and Jackson Stephens, of Chesapeake High School will be among more than 400 students representing 68 Ohio counties who have been named to the board for the upcoming school year.

The participants represent more than 180 schools throughout the state.

“The Teen Ambassador Board is an opportunity for young men and women who have distinguished themselves as leaders to meet and expand their interested in law and government,” Yost said in a news release. “We look forward to help hone their talents to a potential career in public service.”

The mission of the Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. The board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter, and online schools located in Ohio.

This year’s Teen Ambassador Board kick-off meeting was held virtually on Aug. 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Board members advise the attorney general’s Office on issues relating to teens, and they work with their peers to develop solutions. They also attend presentations, hear from elected officials, interact with assistant attorneys general, and have the opportunity to participate in events throughout the state once activities resume, but until then, the office plans to offer video calls with prominent figures around Ohio.