Chesapeake schools to go remote for first nine weeks
CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake-Union school district announced Monday that
students in K-12 classes will be starting the school year on remote learning due to
the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district, which was set for in-person classes with a remote option, said the
school board and superintendent made the decision, which “was a difficult one,” for
the first nine weeks of the academic year.
Officials cited concerns with the ability to maintain safe social distancing guidelines,
as well as the requirements to quarantine any student of faculty member with
symptoms for 14 days and the inability report contact tracing for students who have
been in multiple settings in the school building.
The district said athletics would also be suspended until further notice.
Chesapeake joins the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, which operates
independently from the districts, in going to all remote learning for the start of the
year. South Point schools will utilize a hybrid of in-person and remote learning,
while all other districts plan a return to in-person classes five days a week, with a
remote learning option offered to families, if desired.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all Ohio K-12 schools closed in March for an
extended spring break due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. That closure was
extended until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.
