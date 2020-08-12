August 14, 2020

Special rules will apply for OVC volleyball preview

By Staff Reports

Published 10:46 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Ohio Valley Conference volleyball preview will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fairland High School.
The gym will be cleared between each game.
Tickets will be pre-sale only and are $5 each. They may be purchased at the league schools with each player being allotted four tickets.
Facemask will be required by every fan.
Here is the schedule:
1 p.m. – Chesapeake vs. South Point
2:30 – Rock Hill vs. Gallipolis
4:00 – Coal Grove vs. Ironton
5:30 – Fairland vs. Portsmouth

