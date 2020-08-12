Chesapeake school board of education to meet about purchasing technology
The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom meeting.
The purchase of technology will be considered.
A link to the meeting will be available on the school website.
You Might Like
Auditor Faber launches online portal for potential inaccurate COVID-19 test results and data
COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber today announced the launch of an online portal for personal experiences with inconsistent... read more