August 10, 2020

Musical artist Mark Williams, working under the name Bary Center, has released a limited edition of music based on his Appalachian filming excursions called “Guide Me Through The Hills of Your Home.” (Submitted photo)

Real to Reel: Bary Center’s new music released in handcrafted, limited edition of 70 cassettes with photos, artwork

By Staff Reports

Published 9:59 am Monday, August 10, 2020

Mark Williams is an electronic music and video producer based in the Tri-State. Under the name Bary Center, he has released several experimental techno, ambient and post industrial albums since 2013 on an array of American and international record labels.

His latest, and final album, Guide Me Through The Hills of Your Home, was released in July by Third Kind Records based in Brighton, UK. The melancholic ambient album was inspired by his filming excursions in the Appalachian wilderness, including the Hoeft Marsh in Green Bottom, West Virginia.

The handcrafted, hour-long cassette box set includes three double sided photograph cards and features artwork by internationally acclaimed artist Kate Tume. It is limited to 70 physical copies.

To order, visit thirdkindrecords.bandcamp.com/album/guide-me-through-the-hills-of-your-home, to learn more about Bary Center, visit barycenter.bandcamp.com.

