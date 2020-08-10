There were six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lawrence County on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 102. Since the first case was confirmed on March 25, the county has had 307 cases. Nine people remain hospitalized.

Of the new cases, three are female and three are male. The ages range from 7–79.

Of the 307 cases, 205 are out of isolation. There have been no deaths.

The health department is monitoring 102 cases of people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19.

In Ohio, the number of cases surpassed 100,000. In the U.S., the number of cases broke 5 million on Monday.