Scoreboard

Reds’ boxscore
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Indians 2, Reds 0
Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1
Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1
Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Winker dh 2 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 3 0 1 0
Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 1 0 0
Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 Allen lf 0 0 0 0
VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 León c 2 0 0 0
Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 0 0
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0
Colón ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 26 2 4 2
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0
Cleveland 000 020 00x — 2
E–León (1). DP–Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B–Akiyama (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Antone L,0-1 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 4
Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger W,1-1 5 2-3 2 0 0 5 4
Leone H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pérez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T–2:56.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Indians 13, Reds 0
Cincinnati Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Akiyama lf 4 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 3 2 3
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 5 4 3 4
Colón 1b 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 1
Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 Chang ph-ss 0 0 0 0
Jankowski rf 1 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 1 1 0 1
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Plutko p 0 0 0 0
Winker dh 4 0 2 0 Reyes dh 4 1 2 2
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0
Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 D.Santana rf 5 1 1 0
Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0 Mercado lf 5 0 1 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Taylor c 4 1 0 1
DeShields cf 3 1 1 1
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 35 13 11 13
Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0
Cleveland 100 020 100x — 13
DP_Cincinnati 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Winker (1), Hernandez (3). 3B_Ramírez (1). HR_Ramírez 2 (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo, L, 0-2 5 4 3 3 4 9
De León 1 2-3 4 8 8 4 3
Reed 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Davidson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 4 8
Hill, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Plutko 1 1 0 0 0 1
WP–Carrasco(2), Maton.
Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T–2:53.
MLB standings
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 6 1 .857 _
Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½
Washington 4 5 .444 3
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3
New York 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
Milwaukee 5 5 .500 3½
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 9 3 .750 _
Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½
San Diego 7 6 .538 2½
San Francisco 6 8 .429 4
Arizona 5 8 .385 4½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 13, CINCINNATI 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
CINCINNATI (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
CINCINNATI at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 3 .750 _
Baltimore 5 7 .417 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4
Toronto 4 6 .400 4
Boston 4 8 .333 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 3 .769 _
Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½
Chicago 7 6 .538 3
Detroit 5 5 .500 3½
Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 9 4 .692 _
Houston 6 6 .500 2½
Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4
Seattle 5 9 .357 4½
Texas 3 8 .273 5
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, CINCINNATI 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
NBA standings
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 49 18 .731 —
x-Boston 45 23 .662 4½
x-Philadelphia 41 27 .603 8½
Brooklyn 33 36 .478 17
New York 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 26 .623 —
Orlando 32 37 .464 11
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Washington 24 44 .353 18½
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —
x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 43 25 .632 —
x-Dallas 41 30 .577 3½
Memphis 33 37 .471 11
San Antonio 30 38 .441 13
New Orleans 29 39 .426 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 45 24 .652 —
x-Utah 43 26 .623 2
x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 2½
Portland 32 38 .457 13½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
z-L.A. Lakers 51 17 .750 —
x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5
Phoenix 30 39 .435 21½
Sacramento 29 40 .420 22½
Golden State 15 50 .231 34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Thursday’s Games
Sacramento 140, New Orleans 125
Phoenix 114, Indiana 99
Milwaukee 130, Miami 116
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111
Portland 125, Denver 115
Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97
Friday’s Games
San Antonio 119, Utah 111
Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 92
Brooklyn 119, Sacramento 106
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 1 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.
Memphis at Toronto, 2 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
NHL standings
National Hockey League
Playoff Results
All times EDT
Saturday, Aug. 1
Wednesday, Aug. 5
At Toronto
Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3
At Edmonton
Arizona 4, Nashville 1
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Chicago 4, Edmonton 3
Thursday, Aug. 6
At Toronto
Philadelphia 3, Washington 1
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
At Edmonton
Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0
Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4
Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0, Calgary wins series 3-1
Friday, Aug. 7
At Toronto
N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1, N.Y. Islanders win series 3-1
Columbus vs Toronto, 8 p.m.
Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 0, Montreal wins series 3-1
At Edmonton
Arizona 4, Nashville 3, OT, Arizona wins series 3-1
Chicago vs. Edmonton, 6:45 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8
At Toronto
Washington vs. Boston, TBD
x-Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD
At Edmonton
Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD
x-Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD
Sunday, Aug. 9
At Toronto
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD
x-Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD
At Edmonton
St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD
x-Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD
x-Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD
(x-if necessary)
Blue Jackets’ box
Thursday’s Game
Toronto 1 2 0 0 — 3
Columbus 0 1 2 1 — 4
First Period–1, Toronto, Ceci 1 (Kapanen, Kerfoot), 18:52 (sh). Penalties–Dermott, Tor (Interference), 17:43.
Second Period–2, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Matthews, Marner), 7:08 (pp). 3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Kapanen, Kerfoot), 8:48. 4, Columbus, Dubois 1 (Atkinson, Werenski), 11:39. Penalties–Nyquist, CBJ (Tripping), 6:58; Barrie, Tor (Tripping), 9:31; Jenner, CBJ (Hooking), 19:02.
Third Period–5, Columbus, Jones 1, 7:27. 6, Columbus, Dubois 2 (Savard, Atkinson), 10:49. Penalties_Holl, Tor (Tripping), 2:33.
Overtime–7, Columbus, Dubois 3 (Texier), 18:24. Penalties–None.
Shots on Goal–Toronto 9-8-10-9=36. Columbus 6-10-14-13=43.
Power-play opportunities–Toronto 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 1-1-1 (43 shots-39 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 1-1-0 (15-12), Columbus, Merzlikins 1-0-0 (21-21).
A–0 (18,819). T–3:16.
Referees–Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen–Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.
NASCAR leaders
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders
1. Kevin Harvick, 803.
2. Brad Keselowski, 722.
3. Denny Hamlin, 688.
4. Ryan Blaney, 685.
5. Chase Elliott, 660.
6. Joey Logano, 653.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 648.
8. Aric Almirola, 614.
9. Kurt Busch, 581.
10. Kyle Busch, 563.
11. Alex Bowman, 561.
12. Clint Bowyer, 512.
13. Matt DiBenedetto, 509.
14. William Byron, 484.
15. Tyler Reddick, 469.
16. Austin Dillon, 466.
17. Jimmie Johnson, 459.
18. Erik Jones, 453.
19. Cole Custer, 381.
20. Michael McDowell, 359.
21. Chris Buescher, 357.
22. Bubba Wallace, 356.
23. Christopher Bell, 355.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 345.
25. John H. Nemechek, 326.
26. Ryan Newman, 325.
27. Ty Dillon, 292.
28. Matt Kenseth, 274.
29. Corey Lajoie, 251.
30. Ryan Preece, 216.
31. Daniel Suarez, 214.
32. Brennan Poole, 146.
33. Kyle Larson, 121.
34. Quin Houff, 106.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.
37. David Ragan, 33.
38. James Davison, 17.
