Coaches has Clemson No. 1

The Associated Press

Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.

The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season’s championship game.

Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.

Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote.

Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is seeking its fourth straight playoff berth after losing 63-28 to LSU in a Peach Bowl semifinal last year.

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

Amway Top 25 poll

The preseason Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2019 records, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (38) 14-1 1589 2

2. Ohio State (17) 13-1 1555 3

3. Alabama (4) 11-2 1495 8

4. Georgia 12-2 1345 4

5. LSU (6) 15-0 1330 1

6. Oklahoma 12-2 1315 6

7. Penn State 11-2 1199 9

8. Florida 11-2 1176 7

9. Oregon 12-2 1164 5

10. Notre Dame 11-2 1012 11

11. Auburn 9-4 898 14

12. Wisconsin 10-4 887 13

13. Texas A&M 8-5 807 NR

14. Texas 8-5 703 NR

15. Michigan 9-4 687 19

16. Oklahoma State 8-5 524 NR

17. Southern Cal 8-5 521 NR

18. Minnesota 11-2 494 10

19. North Carolina 7-6 415 NR

20. Utah 11-3 241 16

21. Central Florida 10-3 232 24

22. Cincinnati 11-3 229 21

23. Iowa 10-3 204 15

24. Virginia Tech 8-5 143 NR

25. Iowa State 7-6 135 NR

Others receiving votes: Boise State (12-2) 111; Tennessee (8-5) 111; Arizona State (8-5) 88; Kentucky (8-5) 73; Memphis (12-2) 71; Baylor (11-3) 66; Washington (8-5) 65; Louisville (8-5) 62; Miami (Fla.)i (6-7) 58; Appalachian State (13-1) 31; Navy (11-2) 17; Virginia (9-5) 13; Air Force (11-2) 12; Mississippi State (6-7) 9; TCU (5-7) 7; Washington State (6-7) 6; California (8-5) 5; Tulane (7-6) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (11-3) 3; Nebraska (5-7) 3; SMU (10-3) 3; Stanford (4-8) 2; Duke (5-7) 1; Indiana (8-5) 1 Kansas State (8-5) 1; Pittsburgh (8-5) 1.