Obituaries – 8/05/2020

James Morris

Aug. 6, 1933–March 23, 1956

James “Bill” William Morris, 86, of Kitts Hill, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Bill was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Lawrence County; a son to the late William H. and Stella (Wilson) Morris. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mrs. Carla Capper Morris, whom he married March 23, 1956.

Bill was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and Columbus Barber College.

He was a United States Army veteran, serving as military police officer. Bill was the owner and lead barber of Morris Barber Shop for 58 years, retiring in 2015. He served as a member of Hecla Water Board for 24 years and the Ohio State Water Board.

He was a faithful member of Mamre Baptist Church, where he served as chairman of the Church Building Committee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Faye Morris, Dave Morris, Naomia Clark, Norma Doughman, Betty Lou Morris and Bob Morris.

In addition to his wife, Carla, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Morris of Kitts Hill and Melanie (Van) Burroughs, of Georgetown, Kentucky; son, Eric (Lori) Morris, of Kitts Hill; four grandchildren, Katie (Cliffton) Snider, of Georgetown, Kentucky, Brenna Morris, Chad Morris, both of Kitts Hill and Erica (Brad) Miller, of Flatwoods, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Cason Snider, Reagan and Canyon Miller; three sisters, Geraldine (Butch) Walters, of Ironton, Evelyn Hardy of Kitts Hill and Mary (Don) Betts, of Willow Wood; and brother, Glen (Janice) Morris, of Assaria, Kansas.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Ryan McKee officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Section I with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post #8850. The Morris family will receive family and friends Saturday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Morris family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to Mamre Baptist Church, 2367 Co Rd 182, Kitts Hill, OH 45645.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Ernest Truman II

Ernest Guy Truman II, 41, of Willard, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a memorial service at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Truman family with arrangements.

To offer the Truman family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Dicy Kirby

Dicy V. Kirby, 88, of Piketon, formerly of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at home.

Private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.