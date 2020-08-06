COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Ironton nursing home

County health department investigating

The Lawrence County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak among residents and staff at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton.

“The health department is working diligently with nursing home administrators and the Ohio Department of Health to stop the spread of the virus within the facility,” a statement from the county health department on Thursday read. “A thorough investigation, including contact tracing, is being conducted.”

The department said that residents who have tested positive have been isolated and temperatures are being taken twice daily. Staff are monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms of the virus and testing of residents and staff is being done per protocol.

“Staff are continuing to follow CDC/ODH guidelines, including handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and wearing masks and other appropriate PPE,” the department said. “These residents are among the most vulnerable in our community and their safety is top priority for Harbor Healthcare and the Lawrence County Health Department.”

Harbor Health Care is located at 1050 Clinton Street in Ironton.

The county health department said a total of 22 cases of the virus were reported in the county on Thursday, including 14 females and 8 males, with cases ranging in age from 35-95 years of age.

Total confirmed cases to date for the county are 274, with 189 out of isolation and 85 being followed. 170 contacts are being monitored.

There are no deaths reported from the virus in Lawrence County to date.