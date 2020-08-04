Obituaries – 8/04/2020

Linda Suiter

Aug. 30, 1945–Aug. 3, 2020

Linda Lee Nance Suiter, 74, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The Coal Grove, Ohio native was born Aug. 30, 1945, a daughter of the late Earl Benjamin Nance and Pansy Irene McKee Nance.

Linda was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove and retired in 2006 after 42 years as a clerk with the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office.

She was an active member of Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton. Linda was a willing worker in her church, helping with meals for funerals, vacation bible school, the Marshall football team and any church function. She dearly loved her church and her church family.

She was such a loving and giving person to all. She will be missed by her special friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jesse A. Suiter, who preceded her in death on April 25, 2006; three sisters, Arvilla May Nance, Juanita Nance Willis and Adrian Nance Morgan; two brothers, Earl “Rusty” Nance Jr. and Larry “Battery” Nance.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews along with several special friends and her church family.

Friends may call 1–2 p.m. Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, with Pastor Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Linda Suiter Memorial Fund, c/o Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 South 5th Street., Ironton, Ohio 45638.

To offer the Suiter family online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Charles Roach

Feb. 28, 1944 – Aug. 1, 2020

Charles Bradford Roach, 76, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at his residence.

The Ironton native was born on Feb. 28, 1944, a son of the late Robert Herman Roach and Evelyn Roach.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon “Sheri” Haynes Roach, on July 17, 2017.

Charles spent his life working with his hands, from working as a rigger at AK Steel for 37 years to working in his garage, to hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was a hard and independent man who served as an example of honor and personal responsibility to his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parent and wife he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard “Dick” (Lillian) Roach and Michael “Mike” Roach; his sisters, Emma “Jean” (Paul) Moore, Evelyn “Bobby” (John) Grupé, and Patricia “Patty” (Wayne) Keels.

He is survived by his brothers, Ronald “Bruce” (Ann) Roach and Robert “David” (Connie) Roach; his sons Chris (Kellie) Roach, of Flower Mound, Texas, and Robert “Bob” (Lori) Roach, of Ironton; his grandsons, Adam (Katelyn) Roach and Clay Roach, of Flower Mound, Texas; and his granddaughters, Sarah Roach and Amanda Scarberry, of Ironton.

Graveside services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating. There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Community Hospice Care Center, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.

Online condolences may be made to the Roach family at www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Phillip Sprouse

Feb. 28, 1934–July 30, 2020

Phillip David Sprouse, 86 years of age and a resident of Elyria, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain, following a full and meaningful life.

He was born Feb. 28, 1934, in Ironton. Phillip had made his home in Cleveland before moving to Elyria, where he had made his home for the last 54 years.

Phillip proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed at General Motors for thirty years before retiring in 1993 as a press operator. He was an active member of West Ridge Enterprise Baptist Church in South Amherst.

Phillip could frequently be found serving at church where he was a deacon and had a willingness to help wherever needed.

He loved attending classic country and bluegrass music concerts and had an extensive collection of LP recordings. Phillip was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and traveling back “home” to Ironton.

Those who will cherish Phillip’s memory are his daughter and her husband, Sherri and Terry Butcher, of Elyria; and his grandson, TJ Butcher (Meghan).

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-five years Joyce Dair Sprouse (nee: Lavender,) on June 11, 2012; his siblings, Clarence Spouse, Ronnie Sprouse, Letha Fay Sprouse and Betty Weiner; and his parents, Ruben and Marie Sprouse (nee: Riley.)

Public visitation for family and friends was held on Aug. 2 at West Ridge Enterprise Baptist Church; 46280 Telegraph Road, South Amherst. Services will be held privately by the family. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at ww.hempelfuneralhome.com. Public graveside services took place Aug. 4 at Buckeye Cemetery, Ironton.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to West Ridge Enterprise Baptist Church; 46280 Telegraph Road, South Amherst, Ohio 44001 or New Life Hospice Center; 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.

The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillip Sprouse family and has made available for the community’s convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.

William Ferguson

William Henry Ferguson, Jr., 56, of Kitts Hill, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ferguson.

Visitation will be 2–3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Carl Tumbleson

Carl Dean Tumbleson, 77, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Glenna Kouns

Glenna Jean Kouns, 75, of Ironton, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Harbor Health Care of Ironton. She is survived by her husband, Jerry G. Kouns.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Community Cemetery, with Brother Brad Hitchcock officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer the Kouns family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.