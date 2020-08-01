On Deck
Girls’ soccer preview
Aug. 15 at Ports. West
The Southern Ohio Conference girls’ soccer preview will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Portsmouth West High School.
The preview will consist of teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and Scioto Valley Conference as well as the host SOC.
Here is the schedule:
9 a.m. — Southeastern Ross vs. Minford.
10 a.m. — South Point vs. Piketon
11 a.m. — Fairland vs. Northwest
Noon — Chesapeake vs. Wheelersburg
1 p.m. — Gallipolis Gallia Acadamy vs. St. Joseph Catholic Central
2 p.m. — Rock Hill vs. Portsmouth West.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $5.
Reds-Cubs series finale washed out
CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of a four-game series between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday because... read more