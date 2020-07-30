Obituaries – 7/29/2020

Barbara Wood

March 3, 1929–July 26, 2020

Barbara June Wood, 91, of Willow Wood, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Mrs. Wood was born March 3, 1929, in Mansfield, a daughter to the William and Helen (Friend) Paige. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Grayson Wood, who passed away in 2006.

Mrs. Wood attended Mansfield High School and was a homemaker. She loved roller skating, Harley-Davidson and lived life to the fullest. She was an active member of the Ironton City Mission Church and loved her church family. She will be sadly missed by her friends, family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Angie Justice; two sons, Grady Wood and William (Bill) Wood; grandson, James Michael Wood; great-grandson, Greggie Nance; brother-in-law, Frank Carroll; brother, Johnny (Shirley) Friend; and son-in-law, David Pennington.

She is survived by three daughters, Anita Pennington, of Hickory, North Carolina, Connie (Wayne) Dickerson and Bonnie (Billy) Nance ,both of Willow Wood; daughter-in-law, Cathy Reynolds, of Ironton; son-in-law, Joe Justice of Ashland, Kentucky; sister, Peggy Carroll of Mansfield; grandchildren, Kim (Erica Deaton) Pennington, of Hickory, North Carolina, Davey (Lisa) Pennington, of Hickory, North Carolina, Grady Allen (Shannon) Wood, of Elida, Jessica (Greg) Cochran, of Ironton, Virgil “Lee” Crum, II, of Willow Wood, Becky (Donald) Laprad, of Willow Wood, Robert (Audra) Crum, of Columbus, Donna (Dustin Slater) Hardy, of Ironton, Andrew (Amy) Lybrand, of Willow Wood, J.T. (and wife) Lybrand, of Wilgus, Savannah (Drew Moore) Justice, of Ashland, Kentucky and Justin Justice, of Ashland, Kentucky; thirty two great-grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren and an abundance of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. There will be a gathering to honor Barbara at Connie and Wayne Dickerson’s home in Willow Wood, immediately following burial.

To offer the Wood family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Walter Chesser

Walter Cullen Chesser, 81, of South Point, died Sunday July 26, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Chesser.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday at Fairland Southern Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

George Bundy

George Edward Bundy, 76, of Ironton, died on July 28, 2020 at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Rev. Richard Carter Officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Bundy family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Verena Smith

Verena L. Smith, 100, of Proctorville, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Perkins Ridge Cemetery Willow Wood.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.

Shannon Bruce

Shannon Lee Bruce, of South Point, died July 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Jaime Bruce.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, with Rev. Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Masonic rites will be administered. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Kimberlynn Noble

Kimberlynn Faith Noble, 5, of Ashland, Kentucky, died July 28, 2020.

She is the daughter of James and Amber Hester Noble.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation will be 4–6 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home. Burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Kentucky. www.slackandwallace.com.