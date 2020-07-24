Obituaries – 7/24/2020

Raymond May

Raymond Clay May, 98, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Mary May.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at 26th Street Baptist Church, Huntington, West Virginia with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall

Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Betty May

Betty Lou May, 72, of Ironton, died July 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Trubby May.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor JC Murnahan officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the May family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.