Last chance for Girl Scout cookies this Saturday

ASHLAND — This Saturday is the last chance to get Girl Scout cookies until January 2021.

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is having a “Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause” event from 1–6 p.m. at their Ashland, Kentucky HQ in the Price Building, 207 16th St.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s cookie sales were greatly impacted, resulting in a significant surplus of cookies. The scouts are looking to sell 1,000 boxes at $4 per box.

To make the deal even sweeter, customers will receive one free box of cookies for every five boxes purchased or for every $20 spent. In addition, for every box purchased, GSKWR will match that with a box donated to senior living facilities throughout the state of Kentucky.

Special drawings, door prizes, unique recipe ideas and the chance to win a free cookie supply for a year will take place during the ‘Cookies for a Cause’ event.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

They will be taking steps to prioritize the health and safety of those in attendance. Staff working the event will be wearing masks and gloves. The Council requests that customers wear masks and maintain proper social distance.