NHL Qualifier Schedule

NHL Daily

Playoff Qualifiers

Times to be determined

Saturday, Aug. 1

Toronto

Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers

N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida

Pittsburgh vs. Montreal

Edmonton

Edmonton vs. Chicago

Calgary vs. Winnipeg,

Sunday, Aug. 2

Toronto

Boston vs. Philadelphia

Toronto vs. Columbus

Edmonton

Colorado vs. St. Louis

Nashville vs. Arizona

Vancouver vs. Minnesota

Monday, Aug. 3

Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Washington

Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers

Pittsburgh vs. Montreal

Edmonton

Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Edmonton vs. Chicago

Calgary vs. Winnipeg

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Toronto

Toronto vs. Columbus

N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina

N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida

Edmonton

Nashville vs. Arizona

Vancouver vs. Minnesota

Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Toronto

Boston vs. Tampa Bay

Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

Montreal vs. Pittsburgh

Edmonton

Dallas vs. Colorado

Arizona vs. Nashville

Chicago vs. Edmonton

Thursday, Aug. 6

Toronto

Philadelphia vs. Washington

Columbus vs. Toronto

x-N.Y. Rangers vs. Carolina

Edmonton

St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

Minnesota vs. Vancouver

x-Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Friday, Aug. 7

Toronto

x-Columbus vs. Toronto

x-Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders

x-Montreal vs. Pittsburgh

Edmonton

x-Arizona vs. Nashville

x-Chicago vs. Edmonton

x-Arizona vs. Nashville

Saturday, Aug. 8

Toronto

Washington vs. Boston

x-Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers

x-Pittsburgh vs. Montreal

Edmonton

Colorado vs. Las Vegas

x-Edmonton vs. Chicago

x-Calgary vs. Winnipeg

Sunday, Aug. 9

Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia

x-Toronto vs. Columbus

x-N.Y. Islanders vs. Florida

Edmonton

St. Louis vs. Dallas

x-Nashville vs. Arizona

x-Vancouver vs. Minnesota

(x-if necessary)