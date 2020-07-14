New Boston grandfather, wife charged with murder of five-year-old girl in their care

NEW BOSTON (AP) — A New Boston man and his wife have been charged with aggravated murder in the death of the man’s 5-year-old granddaughter who was in their custody, according to court records.

Annabell Greene was flown Wednesday from Portsmouth to a hospital in Columbus where she died. Richard Greene, 46, and his 38-year-old wife, Sonya, both of New Boston, were arrested Thursday.

New Boston police officials said Annabell had bruises and multiple injuries to her head and body consistent with physical abuse.

The girl and her two brothers, ages 7 and 3, were placed with the couple by Scioto County Children Services in mid-May.

Scioto County Children Services issued a statement on Friday that said the agency is working with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to complete an administrative review. The agency also is cooperating with law enforcement officials in a criminal investigation, the statement said.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine a statement about the death.

“Early Thursday morning, the Department of Job and Family Services received notice that a child in the custody of Scioto County Children Services died under questionable circumstances late Wednesday night,” he said.

He said this fatality follows the tragic death of Dylan Groves in March of 2019.

“I have directed ODJFS to conduct a full administrative review of this case, and I am grateful to the new Scioto County Children Services director Jason Mantell for his full cooperation in this investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we can only provide limited details at this time,” DeWine said.

“Fran and I send our deepest condolences to the child’s siblings and family members.”