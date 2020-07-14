Cincinnati Reds Spring Notebook

Staff Report

Watch replays of 2019’s most exciting games and more classic games from Reds history. See below for a schedule of upcoming airings and be sure to check your local listings for more Reds replays on FOX Sports Ohio.

July 13, 2020

12 p.m. ET: Reds vs. Cardinals (August 17, 2019) – A lead-off homer by Nick Senzel and a three-run bomb from Aristides Aquino power the Reds to a 6-1 win behind starter Anthony DeSclafani.

8 p.m. ET: Reds vs. Cardinals (September 1, 2019) – In the second game of a day-night doubleheader, Luis Castillo strikes out eight to earn his 14th win, while Phillip Ervin leads the offense with three hits.

July 14, 2020

July 17, 2020

8 p.m. ET: Reds vs. Rockies (July 27, 2019) – Home runs from Josh VanMeter and Eugenio Suarez are all the Reds need as Anthony DeSclafani pitches five innings of one-run baseball and the bullpen finishes the job with four innings of one-hit, shutout work in a 3-1 victory.

July 18, 2020

8 p.m. ET: Reds vs. Rockies (July 28, 2019) – Tucker Barnhart’s RBI single in the sixth inning puts the Reds up by a run and Lucas Sims, Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combine for 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief in a 3-2 win.

July 19, 2020

8 p.m. ET: Reds vs. Pirates (July 29, 2019) – Jose Iglesias’ grand slam caps a 10-run second inning that sees all nine Reds cross the plate in an 11-6 victory.

Jim Day Podcast

Presented by Kroger

Take deep dives with Reds broadcaster Jim Day as he interviews current and former Reds players, coaches, broadcasters, celebrities and those that make news in the baseball and sports world. Jim will feature unique and relaxed conversations that will take you in between the lines and away from the field of play or the broadcast booth. Deep dive into what makes these celebrities tick as sports meets pop culture on the Jim Day Podcast.

Cincinnati Reds Podcast

Reds Hot Stove League Show: Keep up-to-date with everything Cincinnati Reds in the offseason with this weekly show from the Reds Radio Network.

MLB.com Extras: Reds beat reporters join national correspondents to take an inside look ahead at the storylines and developing news that impact the team’s outlook.

Behind the Mic

With Thom Brennaman

Presented by PNC Bank

Join Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman each week for an inside look at the Reds and the Major League Baseball season ahead. Thom talks with his fellow broadcasters from around the league to get their perspective on their own clubs as well as this year’s Reds team.