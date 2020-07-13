July 13, 2020

A bit of the old Las Vegas magic is coming to the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton with the Rat Pack Reunion. It will feature performances by, from left, Lee Dean as Frank Sinatra, George R. Snider III as Dean Martin and Aristotle Jones as Sammy Davis Jr. The show is on July 18.

Rat Pack Reunion show canceled

By Staff Reports

Published 11:09 am Monday, July 13, 2020

Rat Pack Reunion, a show that was going to pay tribute to the swinging sounds of Las Vegas has been cancelled due to the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County.

 

On Sunday, the total number of positive cases reached 100 with 30 active cases and 74 contacts being monitored.

 

It was to be held at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton on Saturday and was being put on by Ironton aLive and Forte! Productions.

