Rat Pack Reunion show canceled

Rat Pack Reunion, a show that was going to pay tribute to the swinging sounds of Las Vegas has been cancelled due to the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County.

On Sunday, the total number of positive cases reached 100 with 30 active cases and 74 contacts being monitored.

It was to be held at the Ro-Na Theater in Ironton on Saturday and was being put on by Ironton aLive and Forte! Productions.