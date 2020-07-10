Obituaries – 7/10/2020

Josiah Doyle

June 26, 2020–July 8, 2020

Josiah Reid Doyle of Ironton, went to be in the arms of Jesus on July 8, 2020, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati. He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, on June 26, 2020, to Brandon and Emily (Jenkins) Doyle of Ironton.

Sweet and perfect baby Josiah went from the loving arms of his mommy, right into the loving arms of Jesus.

Josiah was here for only a short time, but the amount of love he had surrounding him is far greater than he could ever imagine. He fought his hardest for 12 long days and was so strong and courageous.

He was an absolute miracle.

In his hardest times, he was soothed by his mommy’s gentle touch and his daddy’s sweet voice.

His story has touched so many lives and his legacy will never be forgotten.

His sweet little heart worked so hard to give his family peace and knowing that he is sitting on Jesus lap has done just that.

“Josiah” in Hebrew, means God has healed and God has definitely healed this sweet angel boy from any and all pain and fear.

He was preceded in death by maternal great-grandfather, Paul David Kelley; and paternal great-grandmother, Linda Pauline Bostick.

Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memory is maternal grandparents, Curtis and Lisa Jenkins, of Pedro; paternal grandmother, Angela Bostick-Doyle, of Ironton; paternal grandparents, Shawn and Kasarah Doyle, of Ashland, Kentucky; three aunts, Sara and Jenna Jenkins, of Pedro, and Cheyenne Doyle (Ethan Hankins) of South Point; one uncle, Brady Doyle, of Ironton; two step-aunts, Jaylin Stanley and Raegan Delong, both of Ashland, Kentucky; a step-uncle, Gavin Delong of Ashland, Kentucky; great-grandparents, Joyce Kelley, of Ironton, George and Rosetta Jenkins, of Pedro, Charles and Krista Doyle, of Clarksburg, and Jack Bostick Sr., of Syracuse; a great-great grandmother, Mary Delawder of Ironton; and numerous great aunts, great uncles, friends, family and church family.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at the Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Interment will follow the service at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made to the Doyle family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Lucille Burns

May 3, 1933–July 9, 2020

Lucille Lillian Burns, 87, of Ironton, passed away peacefully, Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Mrs. Burns was born May 3, 1933, in Lawrence County, a daughter to the late Kendith and Mable (Bundy) Gee.

She was preceded in death on Aug. 20, 2010, by her husband, John O. Burns, whom she married Dec. 8, 1954.

Mrs. Burns was a graduate of Ironton High School. She retired after 20 plus years of service as a librarian for Rock Hill Middle School. She was of the Baptist faith and attended La Grange Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann-Ritenour, three brothers, Michael, Carl, and Kendith Gee; and two grandchildren, John and Chris Ison.

She is survived by five daughters, Brenda Ison, of Montpelier, Debbie (Eddie) Payne, of Russell, Kentucky Joni (Mike) Richards, of Ironton, Tami (Kenny) Bennett, of Franklin Furnace and Susan Burns, of Ironton; son, Don (Bonnie) Tibbs, of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Bobby (Hope) Crabtree, Aimee (Kevin) Kouns, Jason Bennett, Eric (Autumn) Bennett, Cheryl Tibbs, Shawn Tibbs, Brent (Noel) Payne, and Kandi Payne; twenty one great-grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Charlene) Gee, of Coal Grove and two sisters, Sharon (Ronnie) Adams, of Ironton, and Vicki Hankins, of Getaway.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Haverhill Cemetery with Pastor Gary Arthurs officiating.

To offer the Burns family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Carolyn L. Saunders

Feb. 1, 1953–July 9, 2020

Carolyn L. Saunders, 67, of South Point, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 1, 1953, a daughter of the late Paul Frederick Toney and Betty Lucas Smith.

She was a registered nurse with King’s Daughters Medical Center and Bellefonte Hospital.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Dee Saunders; and a son, Aaron Saunders. She loved her family and is survived by one son, Stephen Saunders, of South Point; two sisters, Dreama Huninghake, of South Point, and Phyllis (Mike) Eplion, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; two brothers, Paul (Barbara) Toney, of South Point, and Gary (Debbie) Toney, of Huntington, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Sidney and Seth Saunders; and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Saunders.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Paul Toney officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10–11 a.m. Monday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

David Mowery

David Edward Mowery, 71, died at King’s Daughters Hospital on July 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Roberts) Mowery.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor James Lindsey officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military rights will be provided by Ironton VFW Post 8850 following the service.

To offer the Mowery family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Phyllis Casey

Phyllis Ann Casey, 83, of Proctorville, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 10– 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.